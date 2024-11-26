26 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said Western intelligence services attempted to stage a new color revolution in Georgia.

He noted that the North Atlantic Alliance continues to implement its aggressive policies in the post-Soviet space.

"Attempts were made to stage yet another color revolution in Georgia," Bortnikov said.

According to the FSB chief, all this shows that flirting with the West is associated with major security risks that could develop into a full-fledged threat to national security and the constitutional order with any deviation from the Euro-Atlantic ideals.