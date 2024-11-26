Akkuyu NPP to help making Turkey energy independent

26 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey is moving towards the goal of complete energy independence and one of the steps in this direction will be the commissioning of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to the head of state, Turkey is taking reliable steps to achieve the goal of making the republic completely energy independent, and the Akkuyu NPP will cover 10% of Turkey's electricity needs.

"With the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, we are implementing our 70-year-old dream of switching to nuclear energy. Once it is fully operational, we hope it will provide 10% of Turkey's electricity needs," Erdogan said.

Earlier, it was reported that the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP would be commissioned in 2025.