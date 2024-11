26 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia continues its irreversible path” of European integration, candidate for the post of Georgia's foreign minister Maka Bochorishvili said.

In her remarks at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees, she reviewed the country’s European integration by describing it as an “irreversible path”.

"A distinct priority will be relations with NATO and the European Union”, Botchorishvili said.

Earlier today, Botchorishvili's candidacy was endorsed for the position of the Foreign Minister.