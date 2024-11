26 Nov. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is holding talks over obtaining a waiver to the sanctions related to Gazprombank, Bloomberg reports.

Türkiye pays for Russian gas through Gazprombank. Without an exemption, such transactions will become impossible, the Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar shared.

"If an exemption is not granted, it could have serious consequences for Türkiye",

Bayraktar said.

Today, Russia is the main supplier of gas to Türkiye, accounting for 42% of all imports.