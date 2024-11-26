Azimuth Airlines speaks on cause of plane fire in Antalya

26 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azimuth plane caught fire in Antalya airport due to fuel leaking from a deformed tank, Eduard Teplitsky, a representative of the airline, reported.

Experts are currently assessing the damage caused. The aircraft was insured, Teplitsky stated in a conversation with TASS.

Let us remind you that the plane caught fire during an unsuccessful landing at the airport of the Turkish resort. As a result of the air incident, everyone escaped unharmed. Azimuth Airlines announced that passengers of the flight would receive 100 thousand rubles each as compensation.