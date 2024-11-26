Ankara notes importance of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

26 Nov. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Minister of Defense Yaşar Güler emphasized the importance of signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Güler noted that the peace agreement between the two states would ensure peace and stability in the Caucasus.

The minister also spoke about the recent achievements in the fight against terrorism, reporting that since the beginning of 2024, the country's Armed Forces have destroyed over 2.6 thousand militants of banned organizations.

In addition to this, Güler pointed out the importance of cooperation between regional countries in the fight against terrorism.