Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan to make statement for media tomorrow

26 Nov. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a statement for the press after tomorrow's meeting, the Aide to the Russian President announced on November 26.

"A statement by the Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan for the media is planned, and then, a state reception will take place",

Yuri Ushakov said.

Earlier it was reported that Putin would arrive on a two-day visit to the republic on November 27. As part of the trip, he is scheduled to hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart. The President of the Russian Federation will also take part in the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.