Georgian ruling party to announce its candidate for presidency

26 Nov. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Secretary General of the ruling party, Kakha Kaladze, the Georgian Dream will present its candidate for president in the near future.

He emphasized that this would be an honest and patriotic person.

"We will present our presidential candidate to the public very soon. First of all, the future president must be patriotic and honest. He must not be controlled by external forces or perform the tasks of representatives of foreign countries",

Kakha Kaladze said.

He also drew attention to the fact that the presidential candidate from the Georgian Dream party would protect the interests of the country and its people.