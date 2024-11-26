Azerbaijani and Iranian military personnel begin training for Araz-2024 exercises

26 Nov. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The joint tactical military exercises of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the Iranian IRGC "Araz-2024" continue in the province of Ardabil.

The exercises, held near the Iranian city of Aslanduz, involve Azerbaijani special forces and representatives of the Iranian IRGC Ground Forces.

As part of the planned scenario, the military got acquainted with the terrain at the training ground. Then a meeting was held at which the commanders made reports.

Azerbaijani and Iranian servicemen began training in the training area.



© Photo: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry



