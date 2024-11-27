Georgia's CEC cancels registration of MPs from coalition party lists

27 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Central Election Commission said it had cancelled the registration for the remaining candidates nominated by the party lists of the domestic opposition Coalition for Change, involving Ahali, Girchi - More Freedom, and Droa parties, the Unity - National Movement, the Strong Georgia, involving Lelo for Georgia, For People, Citizens and Freedom Square parties.

The Georgian CEC highlighted it had made the decision based “solely” on the election legislation, adding it did not mean the Commission “shares the political and baseless assessments” expressed in the political parties’ appeal this week to revoke their party lists in protest to the summary protocol of the results of October 26 parliamentary elections.

The Commission emphasised the general elections had been held “in full compliance with the principles stipulated by the Constitution of Georgia”.

It was noted that “these assessments [of the opposition] come from [their] political agenda and do not reflect reality”.