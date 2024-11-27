Turkey and Russia may pay for gas in national currencies

27 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Turkey continue trade in national currencies and they can similarly pay for gas, a source in banking consulting in Ankara said when asked to comment on the situation with U.S. sanctions on Gazprombank, TASS reported.

"Trade in the Turkish lira and ruble pair between Turkey and Russia continues. There are possibilities for that, they are relevant. This is the Emlak Katilim bank. There are no difficulties there now, excluding the commission rate. The same bank can service gas deals as well if the parties decide to do it using it," the source said.

Earlier, the Turkish Energy Minister said sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Gazprombank affected the republic, adding that the ministry was negotiating the settlement of the situation with payment for natural gas imported from Russia.