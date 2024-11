27 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Ministry banned 30 British citizens from entering Russia's territory "in response to the hostile actions of the British side."

The sanction list includes members of Britain's political establishment, military blocs, high-tech companies as well as news outlets, the ministry said in a statement.

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and several other high-ranking officials are high on the list.