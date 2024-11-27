Turkey says U.S. no longer objects to its use of S-400

27 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States no longer have any objections regarding the use of S-400 missile air defense systems purchased from Russia, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.

"During our recent meetings [with the Americans] we rejected what they wanted from us in the context of the S-400. Now, the Americans have no objections in this regard," the minister said.

According to him, an order is the only thing that is necessary to send these systems to their designated regions.

"It would take about 12 hours to deploy the system to a condition when we are able to use it," Guler said.

Turkey was excluded from the F-35 development program after it bought an S-400 regiment kit from Russia in 2019. Earlier, Turkish media outlets reported that Ankara could return to the program if it refrains from activating the S-400s or hands them over to a third side.