27 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seismological network of Territorial Seismic Protection Service of Armenia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has registered the earthquake with magnitude 4.4 in 67 km in Iran.

The origin of this earthquake was located at the depth of 10 km.

The tremors were recorded 67 km west of Iran's Ahar at 20:50 local time (16:50 GMT).

The earthquake was also felt in the Syunik region of Armenia.