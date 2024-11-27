27 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has launched a campaign to promote pro-Western parties in Armenia in order to help them enter parliament in the 2026 election, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said.

"These hardline supporters of democracy are tasked with reining in the Armenian government should it follow in the neighboring Georgia’s footsteps and put priority on the true national interests, traditions and values of the Armenian people," the statement reads.

It was noted that the U.S. plans to impose the so-called democratization on the country, however, the use of this practice in other countries and regions has proven that it brings destruction.

The U.S. State Department doubts that Armenia’s policy of close ties with the West is irreversible, because the Armenian authorities realizethey are facing irreparable damage from curtailing traditional regional ties.

According to the SVR, a political campaign has kicked off to promote pro-Western parties in order to make sure they enter parliament following the 2026 election.