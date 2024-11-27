Iran hails Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement

27 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei hailed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

"Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei welcomes the news of the cessation of the aggression of the Israeli regime against Lebanon and emphasizes Iran's firm support to the Lebanese government, nation and resistance," the ministry said.

The spokesman also mentioned that the international community should put pressure on Israel to bring the war in the Gaza Strip to an end.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect this morning.