Russia to build three new thermal power plants in Kazakhstan

27 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh Majilis will review the agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Russia on the projects for the construction of coal-fired thermal power plants in Kazakhstan

The TPPs will be built in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey and Ust Kamenogorsk.

The agreement provides for cooperation between the Russian and Kazakh governments on the projects for the construction of coal-fired thermal power plants.

It defines terms for designing, manufacturing and supplying equipment, construction and commissioning new TPPs, and privileged financing mechanisms for Russia’s granting export credit loan to Kazakhstan.