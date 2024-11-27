Georgia nominates Mikheil Kavelashvili for president

27 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream nominated Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former parliamentary deputy and professional soccer player, as its candidate for president in an election due to be held on December 14.

Kavelashvili's nomination was announced today by Georgian Dream’s honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili in a briefing at party headquarters in Tbilisi after a meeting of the party's political council.

Kavelashvili, 53, is a founder member of People's Power, a splinter group of the ruling Georgian Dream party.