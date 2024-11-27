What to expect from new President of Georgia?

27 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling Georgian Dream party’s candidate for the presidency Mikheil Kavelashvili promised to “restore” the institution's “reputation” and vowed to focus on reducing “public divisions” and “fostering unity”.

He claimed the institution's reputation had been “damaged” under the tenure of incumbent President Salome Zourabichvili.

Expressing gratitude to founder of the GD Bidzina Ivanishvili and the party for his nomination, Kavelashvili criticised Zourabichvili for her “violations of the Constitution”.

"Of course, I am aware of the great responsibility of the position, especially in the context where, unfortunately, the current President has directly insulted and ignored our main document, the Constitution of Georgia, and continues to violate it to this day”, Mikheil Kavelashvili said.

The presidential candidate highlighted the need to “return the institution to its Constitutional role as a unifying force”. He stressed the Georgian society is divided with the help of ill-wisher friends.

"Therefore, one of the main goals and missions will be to return the institution of the President to the Constitutional framework. The President of Georgia must be a non-partisan, unifying figure for society”, Mikheil Kavelashvili said.

Georgia’s presidential election is set for December 14, 2024.