Iran accelerates enriched uranium production

Iran has launched several thousand advanced gas centrifuges for the production of enriched uranium in reaction to the anti-Iranian resolution, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) head Mohammad Eslami said.

"From the very beginning, we said that if the three European countries do not engage and continue with the confrontation <...>, we will definitely take countermeasures, which is what we did the moment the resolution was approved, by beginning the process of delivering gas to several thousand advanced centrifuges within the framework of the development program of our nuclear industry," Eslami said.

According to the AEOI chief, the Iranian nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, is being implemented under the IAEA’s control.

Last week, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a pro-Western resolution criticizing Iran for allegedly being uncooperative with the global nuclear watchdog.