Putin begins visit to Kazakhstan

27 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot from video on Telegram channel of the press service of the President of Kazakhstan

The Russian leader arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan. As part of the two-day visit, he will meet with the leader of the republic and participate in a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

On Wednesday, November 27, the Russian president arrived in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin website reports.

During the visit, Vladimir Putin will talk to his Kazakh counterpart. After the talks, he and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a statement for the press.

It is expected that the central topic of the meeting between the two presidents will be the development of cooperation between the countries.

"Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will discuss issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in various areas, including taking into account Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the CSTO this year, and Russia's chairmanship of the CIS and BRICS,”

– the Kremlin press service informed