Stavropol to grow bananas

27 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The first domestic bananas are planned to be grown in Stavropol Krai. Ambitious farmers also plan to harvest mangoes and avocados by 2026.

Stavropol Krai will become the center of an agricultural experiment: it is planned to grow bananas in the region. Nevinnomyssk will be the first to grow Russian bananas, the city's mayor, Mikhail Minenkov, said.

Stavropol city intends both to grow bananas and create exotic greenhouses with mangoes and avocados, which have become increasingly popular in recent years.

The project is being carried out by a Russian entrepreneur together with partners from Kazakhstan.

The area of ​​banana plantings will amount to 46 hectares. The first harvest is planned for the spring of 2026.