Kazakhstan remains Russia’s ally, Tokayev says

27 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Vladimir Putin. The head of the republic said that Kazakhstan has been and remains a reliable ally of Russia.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Astana on a state visit.

Before the start of the talks between Putin and Tokayev, an official meeting ceremony for the Russian president took place. Both leaders arrived in a black Aurus limousine.

The head of the republic called the arrival of the head of the Russian state a very important event. He noted that the relations between the countries are firmly based on partnership and alliance.

Tokayev emphasized that in difficult times, Kazakhstan has been and remains a reliable strategic partner and ally of Russia.

The president said that he read the Russian leader's article in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda and added that the leaders of the countries outlined in detail their approaches to developing cooperation.