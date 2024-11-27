Russia values ​​developing ties with Kazakhstan, Putin says

27 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Vladimir Putin said that relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing in the best possible way. He noted that Russia remains one of Kazakhstan's largest partners.

At a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that relations between Moscow and Astana are developing in the most dynamic and best possible way.

He noted that Russia and Kazakhstan are friends and maintain business relations. Putin stressed that the presidents of the two countries are in constant contact.

The head of state also spoke about the documents prepared for the visit. The parties will sign a joint statement and package of business agreements in various areas.

The Russian leader said that Russia remains one of Kazakhstan's largest partners. The politician added that in 2023, the countries’ trade turnover amounted to nearly $28.5 bln.