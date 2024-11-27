ATOR recommends to take new dollar bills to abroad trips

27 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

ATOR recommends taking euros, yuan and dirhams to abroad trips. The Association reminded that Türkiye has stopped accepting old dollar bills.

Vice President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia Artur Muradyan advised Russians to take new dollar bills or other foreign currencies abroad.

He reminded that according to the earlier reports, currency exchange offices in Ankara and Istanbul stopped accepting old dollar bills.

According to the ATOR representative, the relevant practice may spread to other cities in Türkiye. The reason is an increase in the number of counterfeits.