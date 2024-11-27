Kazakhstan achieved impressive results, Putin says

27 Nov. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin press service

Vladimir Putin said that Kazakhstan is a reliable ally of Russia. He emphasized that the country has achieved impressive results.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kazakhstan a strategic partner and reliable ally of Russia at a meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state noted that the parties have a desire to seek answers to emerging issues. He added that answers are being found.

The country's leader emphasized that he does not know of a single issue that has not been resolved. Putin said that with such an attitude, Russia and Kazakhstan will achieve great success.

The president then assessed the work of the Kazakh authorities, saying that the republic, under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is achieving impressive results.