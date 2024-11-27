Hot tea provided for drivers at Upper Lars

27 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot of the video of the Russian Emergencies Ministry

Rescuers have created special points for drivers and passengers of vehicles who cannot travel from Russia to Georgia due to the closed Georgian Military Road.

The points were opened today at the Upper Lars checkpoint near the Russian-Georgian border, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reports.

They were created by the ministry’s employees shortly after travel along the Georgian Military Road, the only land route from Russia to Georgia (and also to Armenia), was closed due to bad weather in the mountains, first for heavy vehicles, and then for all cars.

"Here, drivers and passengers can rest, charge their gadgets and drink hot tea,”

– the Emergencies Ministry informed.

In addition, at the rest points, psychologists provide assistance to all those in need.