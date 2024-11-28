Armenian lawmakers seek to ban energy drinks for minors

28 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The sale of energy drinks to young people in Armenia should be banned, according to a number of lawmakers.

Several MPs of the Armenian Parliament from the ruling Civil Contract party drafted legislation seeking to impose the ban.

Presenting the bill at the parliamentary committee on economy, MP Alkhas Ghazaryan said they seek to protect the health of persons below the age of 18 and reduce the risk of negative effects caused by energy drinks.

“According to healthcare ministry data, approximately 40% of teenagers use energy drinks. Although the health effects of such drinks aren’t fully studied, regular use has negative consequences. WHO guidelines say such drinks shouldn’t be advertised for children. Some countries have already restricted the sale and advertisement of energy drinks, and we must also do so,” Ghazaryan said.

The legislation will also cover the legislative gaps on the sale of alcoholic drinks to persons under the age of 18.