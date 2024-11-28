Tbilisi to start celebrating New Year on December 14

28 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

New Year festive events will be held in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi from December 13 to January 7, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said.

This week, vehicle traffic on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi will be restricted from Thursday midnight to 6 am on Friday to allow city services to install New Year’s Eve illuminations.

The restrictions will apply between First Republic Square and Freedom Square, the Tbilisi City Hall announced.

Drivers will be redirected to Leonidze, Ingorokva, Aleksandre Chavchavadze and Griboedovi streets, as well as Baratashvili and Tabukashvili streets.

Traffic from Melikishvili Avenue to the rest of Mtatsminda district streets will be rerouted to Janashia, Tarkhnishvili, Tatishvili, Chovelidze and Zandukeli streets and then to Barnovi, Gogebashvili and Dzmebi Kakabadzeebi streets.

Drivers heading toward Melikishvili Avenue and the area adjacent to the Rustaveli metro station will be able to move via Griboedovi, Makashvili, Barnovi and Shanidze streets, while traffic movement on Freedom Square will only be restricted toward Rustaveli Avenue.

Vehicles heading to Freedom Square from the Rustaveli metro station area will be able to move via Mikheil Javakhishvili Street and the right bank of the Mtkvari River.