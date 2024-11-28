Russia to face record key rate hike as ruble tumbles

28 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2024, Russia's key interest rate may be raised by two percentage points to 23%, first deputy CEO of VTB Dmitry Pyanov said.

"We forecast it will increase in December to 23% and will be maintained throughout 2025," Pyanov said.

On October 25, the Bank of Russia hiked the key rate by 2% to a record level of 21% per annum. The bank said earlier it could hike the key rate again at its next meeting on December 20.

The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 108.0104 rubles for November 28, up 18 kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was increased by 2.6 rubles to 113.0947 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 14.8382 rubles, up 39.33 kopecks.

Yesterday, the yuan exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange exceeded 15 rubles for the first time since March 29, 2022. As of 15:55 Moscow time, the yuan reached 15.125 rubles (+45.5 kopecks).