28 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two populated areas in Russia’s Krasnodar Region were targeted during a massive drone attack this morning, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

In the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban, drone fragments fell near a house. The woman was wounded and received first aid at the scene.

In a separate development, a house was damaged in a village in the Krasnoarmeisky district. No casualties were reported.