Uzbekistan aims to produce over 400,000 vehicles next year

28 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan aims to produce 450,000 vehicles and boost its automotive industry exports to $700 million by 2025, the presidential press service said.

"Next year, the plan is to produce 450,000 vehicles and increase exports to $700 mln. Cooperation with regional enterprises will be strengthened, and localization will be expanded," the statement reads.

Over the past ten months, 338,000 passenger cars were manufactured, and 1,400 types of components were localized.

Economic measures have reduced industry costs by 4%, with exports reaching $455 mln.