28 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake was recorded 318 km southeast of Almaty, the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry reported.

The network of seismic stations recorded the quake at 01:31 am local time on November 28.

The earthquake was centered in China 318 km southeast of Almaty. The quake predicted seismic intensity in Almaty made 2 points.

No casualties were reported.