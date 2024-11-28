Astana hosting CSTO summit without Armenia

28 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is underway in Astana on November 28.

All CSTO leaders, except Armenia, which has suspended its participation in the organization, are attending the summit: Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the opening of the regular session of the CSTO Council that Kazakhstan has fulfilled all tasks set before it during its chairmanship in the CSTO.

"The CSTO has become a key structure in ensuring peace and stability in the vast Eurasian space. In the face of modern challenges, the CSTO demonstrates its relevance as a guarantor for all CSTO member countries," Tokayev said.

The head of state noted that coordinated actions, mutual trust, and support allow solving all tasks set before the organization.

Earlier, it was reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the CSTO, as Armenia's stance regarding the CSTO is unaltered. Yet the Armenian side did not object to adopting coordinated documents at the summit.