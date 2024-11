28 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekiston Temir Yullari (Uzbekistan Railways) has received a new electric train from Russia, which will operate on suburban routes from Tashkent, the company’s chairman Zufar Narzullaev said.

"The intercity electric train delivered from Russia will serve the people on Uzbekistan’s railroads," Narzullaev said.

The electric train is manufactured by the Demikhovsky Machine-Building Plant, Podrobno.uz reported.