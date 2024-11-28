РУС ENG

Georgian Parliament approves Irakli Kobakhidze's government

Varvara Klimenko / Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian lawmakers voted to approve a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his program for the next four years.

The program is titled “Only with peace, dignity, and prosperity to Europe - 2025-2028.”

According to the program, Georgia has two key national goals:

  • restoration of territorial integrity by peaceful means;
  • complete elimination of poverty.

According to the program, state policy will be implemented in four basic areas:

  • development of democracy;
  • economic development;
  • social policy and development of human capital;
  • foreign policy and defense.
