Georgia to adhere to pragmatic policy in relations with Russia

28 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia intends to retain its pragmatic approach in relations with Russia, acting Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, presenting the government’s program in parliament.

"Certainly, we will follow a pragmatic approach when it comes to Georgian-Russian relations. A pragmatic policy is one of the most important tools for us to maintain peace and protect our strategic interests," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to him, the settlement with Moscow will certainly remain among the most important priorities.