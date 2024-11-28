Armenia and CSTO remain allies

28 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia remains an ally within the CSTO despite its refusal to participate in the work of the structure, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov noted in Astana, where the organization's summit is being held.

"Armenia, which has announced the freezing of its membership in the organization, is not participating in the summit again. However, Yerevan previously expressed no objections to the adoption of documents scheduled for discussion at these meetings",

Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

All presidents of the organization's member states are present at the CSTO summit, which is currently taking place in Kazakhstan, except for representatives of official Yerevan.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the suspension of the country's participation in the CSTO and noted that the point of no return in relations with the organization had been passed.