Millions of counterfeit euros found in Türkiye

28 Nov. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish police have intensified their fight with counterfeit currency. As a result of a large-scale operation in Istanbul, law enforcement officers found 3.6 million counterfeit euros, Turkish media report.

In addition to this, the police managed to detain one person. He is suspected of distributing counterfeit money.

The operation against counterfeiters took place in the European part of Istanbul, TRT Haber reports.

Let us remind you that Türkiye has recently faced a significant surge in counterfeit dollars. According to the Turkish publication Ekonomim, the possible amount of counterfeits is estimated at more than $1 billion. Due to the fact that most counterfeits are $50 banknotes, exchange offices and banks do not accept them as well as "old" hundred dollar bills.