Azerbaijan and Iran conduct joint military exercises

28 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani-Iranian joint tactical exercises "Araz-2024" took place near the settlement of Aslanduz in Iran's Ardabil province, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reports.

Special forces of the Ground Forces of Azerbaijan's Army and the Ground Forces of Iran's IRGC participated in the military exercises.

During the main phase of the drills, drones were used to determine the location, direction of action and readiness of armed groups.

In addition to this, the military carried out activities on electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance.

According to reports, the identified positions of the imaginary enemy were destroyed by precise artillery fire and with the use of drones. The soldiers coped with the tasks of neutralizing the enemy's manpower.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the exercises and the professionalism of the servicemen were highly appreciated. Following the results, a group of distinguished servicemen were awarded.