Georgia names tourism important area of ​​development for country

28 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Georgian Prime Minister of the Republic, Irakli Kobakhidze, the government of Georgia has announced plans to develop tourism in the country. The plans include increasing revenue from the industry to $6.4 billion and achieving 11 million visits by 2028.

"Tourism is one of the important areas of development for our country",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The industry is a priority in terms of not only increasing the country's international popularity, but also the well-being of its residents, since tourism can solve the problem of poverty and unemployment.

To achieve these goals, the Georgian authorities will develop tourism infrastructure. By 2028, the country aims to expand its accommodation capacity to 142 thousand beds and increase the number of hotels to 2.6 thousand. Ski resorts will undergo significant upgrades, including the installation of new trails.