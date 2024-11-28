Israel names three conditions for ending hostilities in Gaza

28 Nov. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will end the military operation in the Gaza Strip only after achieving three goals: the release of hostages, the removal of Hamas military-political structures from governing the region, and the elimination of the threat to Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said during his visit to the Czech Republic.

"Israel will end the war in the Gaza Strip after achieving three goals: the return of the kidnapped hostages, the dismantling of the military and government infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist movement, and the elimination of the threat to Israel's security",

Gideon Saar said.

It should be noted that Saar's Czech trip is his first foreign visit since taking up the post of the Israeli Foreign Minister.

Let us recall that the Hamas leadership expressed its intention to reach an agreement with Israel after the ceasefire on the Israeli-Lebanese border. The movement's representatives conveyed this information to their international mediators.