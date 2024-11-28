Europe сalls for repeat elections in Georgia

28 Nov. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The majority of the European Parliament adopted another resolution on Georgia. Deputies called for non-recognition of the results of the parliamentary elections in the country and for new elections to be held.

It is noted that the document was supported by 444 MEPs, 72 people voted against it, while 82 abstained.

The EP emphasized that the voting process must be conducted in an improved electoral environment, under close international observation.

In addition, deputies called on the EU to impose restrictions on Georgian politicians, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, founder of the Georgian Dream Bidzina Ivanishvili, etc.

The document concludes by saying that the continuation of Tbilisi's “anti-European policy” will make Georgia's "path to the European Union" impossible.