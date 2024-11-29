Putin speaks on necessity to strengthen ties between Russia and Kazakhstan

29 Nov. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian President spoke in favor of strengthening ties with Kazakhstan. During his trip to Astana, Vladimir Putin said that the countries, in particular, need to pay attention to interaction in the energy sector.

"We should do our best to strengthen our ties. By no means should we take steps that may destroy our relations. For example, we enjoy traditional ties in the energy sector. Still, we may have major projects coming up in the sphere of transporting our energy to third countries across the territory of Kazakhstan. ",

Vladimir Putin stated.

Let us remind you that the Russian leader's visit to Kazakhstan ended yesterday. During the trip, he had a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.