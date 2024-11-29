Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reduce trade turnover

29 Nov. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

From January to October, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan amounted to $3.4 billion, the press service of the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan writes.

According to the agency, the figures decreased by 2.9% compared to last year. At the same time, Kazakhstan remains among the top three trading partners of Uzbekistan.

Exports from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan in 2024 amounted to $1.14 billion, decreasing by $1.7% compared to 2023. Imports also decreased by 8.3% and amounted to $2.2 billion.