Russia and Kazakhstan to create cross-border tourist routes

29 Nov. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement in the field of tourism. The countries agreed on the development of cross-border tourist routes.

The agreement provides for the development of routes, attracting investment, and training specialists in the tourism industry. The agreement will also launch the organization of sea cruises.

The parties intend to exchange experience in running a hotel business, as well as interact within the framework of fairs and tourism forums.

It is noted that over 2 million travelers from Kazakhstan arrived in Russia last year. More than 2.5 million Russians traveled to the Central Asian republic. This year, the number of tourists in both directions amounted to about 4 million people.