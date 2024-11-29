Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia meet in Moscow

29 Nov. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, November 29, a meeting of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Moscow, Azerbaijani media report.

According to the information, Yagub Eyyubov and Mher Grigoryan talked on the sidelines of the 104th meeting of the CIS Economic Council. The conversation lasted more than 10 minutes.

The details of the conversation between the two Deputy Prime Ministers are not currently reported.

Let us remind you that at the end of last month, the leaders of the two South Caucasus republics, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, had a long conversation on the sidelines of BRICS.