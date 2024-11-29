Media: Hamas ready to make concessions for ceasefire with Israel

29 Nov. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas may agree to release hostages for the sake of a ceasefire in Gaza. Some leaders of the movement are considering this option, The New York Times writes, citing informed sources.

Hamas is discussing an option in which the Israeli military will temporarily occupy the Philadelphia Corridor, the border area between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. At the same time, officials of the movement have emphasized that any long-term control over the Philadelphia Corridor by the IDF is unacceptable.

While the USA sees the possibility of concessions from Hamas, the Israeli leadership is probably not interested in this. Analysts suggest that Israel's policy will remain unchanged until the inauguration of Donald Trump.