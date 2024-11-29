29 Nov. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities do not intend to tolerate intimidation and blackmail, Kakha Kaladze, Secretary General of the Georgian Dream party said.

According to him, Brussels has been treating Georgia in a completely unacceptable manner lately.

Kaladze expressed bewilderment over the EU's reaction to Tbilisi's decision to suspend negotiations until 2028: he recalled that the European Union itself had previously announced their freezing.

"There are certain criteria for EU membership, but it is impossible to achieve them without peace and economic development, so we are ready to show different economic growth by 2028 and become a full member of the EU in 2030",

the Secretary General of the Georgian Dream party said.

The politician emphasized that Georgia is ready to hold negotiations but warned that blackmail is unacceptable.

In addition to this, Kaladze reminded that Georgia is not just a territory, it is a country, so other participants in the process must respect the decisions made by its authorities, its culture and traditions.