29 Nov. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk spoke about a significant increase in cargo turnover on the border of Russia and Azerbaijan.

"The volume of cargo has grown very significantly on the Russian-Azerbaijani border — fivefold. In the government, we are constantly focused on improving and modernizing our international checkpoints",

Alexey Overchuk said.

He noted that the transport route through Azerbaijan to Iran has great economic prospects. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, a transport highway has already been opened here that meets modern requirements.

It should be noted that trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan reached $3.5 billion in the first nine months of 2024, marking a nearly 12% increase compared to the same period last year.